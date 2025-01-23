Recent Report Explains Why Seattle Mariners Won't Sign Top Available Third Baseman
The Seattle Mariners are still looking for at least one more every-day infielder before Opening Day arrives on March 27. And the team is running out of time to do it.
The Mariners pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 12, and position players will report five days later on Feb. 17.
Seattle reportedly has just $11.5-16.5 million to spend on another infielder. And there's several high-tier free agents who play positions of need the team can still pursue. But even if the team manages to free up more salary to go after another player, at least one high-tier infielder won't be an option, per a recent article.
According to a report from MLB.com's Mariners beat reporter Daniel Kramer, the Mariners aren't in pursuit of Bregman, "nor were they ever expected to be." Kramer wrote that Bregman's hitting profile doesn't align with Seattle's home field of T-Mobile Park. He also says that the organization is worried how a signing of Bregman would be received, since Bregman has spent his entire career with the team's top rivals, the Houston Astros. Bregman was also on the 2017 Astros team that received sanctions from the MLB for a sign-stealing scandal.
Bregman has been linked to the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers. Despite not being in on the sweepstakes for Bregman, the Mariners are still waiting for him to make his decision on a team.
The belief around the league is that once Bregman signs, the lower-tier of available third baseman will start signing deals themselves. Seattle has been tied to former Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada throughout the offseason.
Depending on where Bregman signs, the Mariners can also revisit the trade market and find a third or second baseman for 2025.
