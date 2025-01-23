Seattle Mariners Reliever Shares Hilarious Video of Shared Moment With Ichiro Suzuki
Many former teammates and managers have shared personal stories about one of the greatest players in Seattle Mariners history over the past several days.
Suzuki was named as one of three former players who will get inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025. On the same day, the Mariners announced they would retire Suzuki's No. 51 jersey before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 9.
Suzuki has been involved with the franchise after his retirement in 2019. His official title is Special Assistant to the Chairman. Suzuki can often be spotted before Seattle's games at T-Mobile Park helping shag fly balls during warm-ups.
Left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo, who's been on the Mariners since 2023, shared a video on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) shared a video of him being in an unfortunate position in the outfield in front of Suzuki. Saucedo had some kind words for Suzuki attached to the video:
I think one of the coolest things of being a Mariner is that I went from thinking Ichiro was larger than life and imitating his batting stance/swing in the backyard to one day I blinked and woke up to moments like this (I was perfectly fine) Now we all get to watch this man enter the HOF. Pretty awesome, even though I think he can still play today
Suzuki has struck up a bond with several Seattle players over the years. And it's apparent that Suzuki's influence on the franchise, 23 years after he first debuted as a player and almost six years after his retirement, is still present.
