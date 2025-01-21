Noted Baseball Reporter Doesn't Blame Seattle Mariners For Passing on Anthony Santander
On Monday afternoon, news broke that the Toronto Blue Jays were signing free agent slugger Anthony Santander to a five-year deal worth $92.5 million. Furthermore, there's an option that could take the deal to six years and $110 million.
The Seattle Mariners were never linked to Santander this offseason, obviously unwilling to meet a predictably high asking price, but Keith Law of The Athletic doesn't blame the Mariners for not being interested at these numbers.
There isn’t a lot left for any teams still looking to upgrade their offense, a list that at least should include the Mariners and Giants, but I can’t fault them for letting Santander get by them given the deal’s length. He might have been the best fit for the Mariners, who need power more than they need OBP help, but their need is more acute on the dirt than in the outfield.
Law is right about that: The M's have Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles and Julio Rodriguez in the outfield, with Luke Raley serving as a fourth option, and Santander isn't a better option than any of them. Santander could have served as a designated hitter for Seattle, but there's no indication that he wants to be pigeon-holed into that role only.
However, Law is right that the M's could have benefited from Santander's power. He hit 44 homers last season for the Baltimore Orioles and had the fifth-most home runs in a season of any switch-hitter in history (Mickey Mantle 2x, Lance Berkman and Chipper Jones).
The M's don't figure to have much power in the lineup as of yet, with Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez serving as the biggest long ball threats. Beyond them, Arozarena and Raley each have 20-homer potential, as they both hit the mark last season.
