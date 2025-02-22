One Particular Sequence Stood Out From Seattle Mariners First Spring Training Game
PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Seattle Mariners lost to the San Diego Padres on Friday afternoon, 5-2, in the first official action of spring training.
It was a generally listless performance from the Mariners, but there was one specific sequence that stood out in the third inning.
In the top of the third, Tyler Locklear reached base after getting hit by a pitch. Austin Shenton then walked to put runners at first and second with nobody out. Ryan Bliss popped out but then Locklear and Shenton caught the Padres napping, executing a double steal of second and third.
J.P. Crawford then hit a sacrifice fly to bring in a run and get the Mariners on the board, all without getting a hit. For a team that struggled to score runs in 2024, this seems like a significant thing: The ability to take advantage of the defense AND to capitalize with a sac fly. It feels like the kind of team baseball that manager Dan Wilson has been preaching this spring.
Yeah, I mean, when you get an opportunity like that, they were able to capitalize on it and put us in a scoring position, and, yeah, that's what we're looking to do. We're looking to gain 90ft where we can and help the score a run at that point.
It seems like that "gain 90 feet where we can" mantra will be important for this team moving forward and it bears watching as the M's work to continue building innings and scoring chances for the offense.
The Mariners are in action on Saturday at the Angels before returning back to the Peoria Sports Complex on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. PT.
