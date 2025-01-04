TEREN'S TAKE: Seattle Mariners Need to Change Approach to Salvage Offseason
If it wasn't time to hit the panic button before, it might be getting to that point.
On Jan. 3, the Seattle Mariners missed out on another free agent they've been tied to for months after Korean middle infielder Hye-seong Kim signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a three-year, $12.5 million deal with the potential to be five years, $22 million with an option.
There was no confirmation what the Mariners offer to Kim actually was. But subsequent reports after Kim signed with Los Angeles indicated he turned down more money from the Los Angeles Angels ($28 million). There was another report from the Athletic's Dodgers beat reporter, Fabian Ardaya, that Kim will be used in a "super utility role" with the defending World Series champions, a stark contrast from the opportunity to be an everyday player he would have had if he signed with Seattle.
Los Angeles swooped in within the last 48 hours of Kim's posting window to offer him. So surely the Mariners not landing Kim can't be considered the team's fault.
But it's happened twice now.
So far in the offseason, when you clear out all the rumors and speculation, Seattle has been confirmed to make just two contract offers: one to first baseman Carlos Santana and now to Kim. Santana signed to the Cleveland Guardians on a one-year deal and actually turned down more money from Seattle. He had good reasons. He wanted to be closer to his home in Kansas City; he wanted to finish his career where he started.
Kim also probably had "good reasons." With Los Angeles, he has the opportunity to for longer job security with the option and could contribute to a World Series contender.
There's always going to be "good reasons" as to why players choose to sign with one team over the other. But it seems like the Mariners are always the team on the wrong end of those decisions. And at this point, they shouldn't be.
Seattle was the team that reportedly turned down an offer for Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida for Luis Castillo. A deal that would have given the team two impact bats (albeit at the expense of lineup flexibility) and would have increased available payroll. The club dropped conversations with Justin Turner to try and sign Santana, and failed. In their pursuit of Kim, they missed out on a solution at second base, Gleyber Torres, who signed with the Detroit Tigers.
And the Mariners haven't made honest efforts to sign Christian Walker, Pete Alonso or Alex Bregman due to self-imposed payroll restrictions.
Now, I was higher on Kim than most people. But do I think he would have been this game-changing hitter the way Ichiro Suzuki was in his 2001 rookie season? Absolutely not. But he had the potential to be a solid batter that got on base consistently in the bottom half of the order. Which was better than what Seattle had for most of the year in 2024. He's also a pure contact hitter who uses the middle of the field, qualities that Senior Director of Hitting Strategy Edgar Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer both like.
But Kim choosing the Dodgers exacerbates how incredibly ridiculous the Mariners offseason approach has been. They've been penny-pinching, waiting for the market to sort itself out while only pursuing specific targets that fit within their payroll.
Clearly it hasn't worked. Seattle entered the offseason with needs for starters at second and third base and were hoping for a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley. And a little over a month left until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, there's been no acquisition made that satisfies any of those roster holes.
Now are there still options? Sure. But the Mariners' "cost-effective" mentality and patience while waiting for the market to sort itself out means there's a lot less players on the table.
Seattle will need to make several moves in the next four-to-five weeks to salvage this offseason. And if the club can't make one happen within its current philosophy, then it's time to change approach and be aggressive to sign one of the few high-tier free agents.
If they don't, then there's a chance this offseason can be another wasted opportunity.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MISS OUT ON HYE-SEONG KIM: The Korean middle infielder agreed to a three-year contract with the potential for five years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. CLICK HERE
ROBLES TRAINING WITH SOTO IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A recent video shared to "X" showed Victor Robles getting some work in with highest-paid player in baseball. CLICK HERE
MOORE, CRAWFORD NEAR THE TOP OF THE LEAGUE IN AN IMPRESSIVE STATISTIC: JP Crawford and Dylan Moore didn't have the best seasons from a batting average standpoint, but they were among the most disciplined hitters in the league in another category. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.