Pair of Seattle Mariners Pitchers Begin Rehab Appearances, Inch Closer to Roster Return
The Seattle Mariners pitching staff is slowly but surely working its way back to full strength. High-leverage reliever Matt Brash was activated from the injured list over the weekend, and George Kirby made his first rehab start on Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma.
And both Trevor Gott and Jackson Kowar started rehab assignments with the Arizona Complex League Mariners over the weekend, signaling their climb towards recovery as well. Both could be options for the M's in the bullpen by June.
Kowar started the game against the ACL Royals on Saturday. He pitched one inning, struck out one and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits.
Gott pitched one inning in the same game, fanning one and allowing a hit. He didn't allow any free bases.
Gott, an 11-year veteran, underwent Tommy John surgery in the beginning of April 2024 while he was with the Athletics. Seattle signed him to a minor league contract on Feb. 25 with an invitation to spring training. Gott last pitched in the major leagues in 2023. He made 30 appearances for the Mariners and posted a 4.03 ERA with 32 strikeouts in those 30 appearances. He was traded to the New York Mets on July 3, 2023, and had 34 more outings that season.
Seattle acquired Kowar and Cole Phillips in an infamous trade Dec. 3, 2023, that sent Evan White, Jarred Kelenic and Marco Gonzales to the Atlanta Braves.
Kowar is yet to pitch for the Mariners. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2024. He last pitched in the majors for the Kansas City Royals in 2023. He had a 6.43 ERA in 23 appearances and fanned 29 batters in 28 innings pitched.
Kowar is on the 60-day injured list and Gott isn't taking a spot on the injured list due to not being on the 40-man roster. Both are expected to be on a 30-day rehab assignment, which would place their return in early-to-mid June.
And given how taxed the M's bullpen has been in the first month-plus of the season, having additional options will be a welcome development for manager Dan Wilson.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
UPCOMING PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN SEATTLE MARINERS, ATHLETICS: The Mariners will have an opportunity to extend their lead in the American League West in an upcoming series against the Athletics. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, RANGERS: The Mariners won their eighth consecutive series and fourth straight set against AL West rivals over the weekend. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SIX-GAME WIN STREAK SNAPPED IN 8-1 LOSS TO RANGERS: The Mariners suffered their first loss against the Rangers this season in a series finale. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.