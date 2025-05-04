Seattle Mariners Winning Streak Snapped in 8-1 Loss Against Texas Rangers
The Seattle Mariners winning ways came to an end after an 8-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday. That Mariners' defeat snapped a six-game winning streak and dropped their record to 20-13 on the season. They had a two-game lead in the American League West after the loss.
"Tough one today," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said after the game. " ... But winning the series here is big. Anytime you win a series on the road, that's a big thing. A lot of positives here, and we head now over to Sacramento."
The Mariners' only run and advantage was in the top of the third after Leo Rivas scored on a groundout hit by Jorge Polanco.
The lead was short-lived after Seattle starting pitcher Logan Evans went through the first rough outing of his major league career.
The Rangers had 11 plate appearances and scored six runs in the bottom of the third. Corey Seager accounted for the first two with a two-RBI single, Marcus Semien brought in another score with a single, Adolis Garcia scored another pair with his own respective single and Josh Jung capped off the inning a run-scoring single. Texas led 6-1 after the third.
Evans pitched two more innings before he was pulled. He struck out five, walked two and allowed six earned runs on 11 hits.
"Sometimes it's not gonna go my way," Evans said in a postgame interview. " ... Just got to get back on the horse and be there for my teammates. ... It's baseball. It's a game. Sometimes it falls my way, sometimes it falls there's. I feel like I could have executed a little better with those walks, but just learn from my mistakes."
The Mariners only mustered two base runners (one walk, one single) after the third inning.
Josh Smith hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth and scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Wyatt Langford in the same inning for the eventual final of 8-1.
Seattle will leave Arlington, Texas, with an eight-series win streak that it will look to extend to nine in a three-game set against the Athletics. It will be the Mariners first time playing in the A's temporary home in Sacramento, Calif.
Bryce Miller will start for the Mariners and Luis Severino will start for the Athletics.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ON PACE TO MAKE FRANCHISE HISTORY: The Mariners have gotten on base better at an incredible rate this season, and their habit for drawing walks is a reason why. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACE LOGAN GILBERT THROWS IN PREGAME WARMUPS: The 2024 All-Star was casually throwing before a game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. CLICK HERE
ANDRES MUNOZ TIES FRANCHISE HISTORY IN LATEST OUTING: The 2024 All-Star has been nearly perfect this season and has matched an incredible team mark as a result. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.