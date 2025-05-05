Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Win Against Texas Rangers
The Seattle Mariners have been rolling over the last several weeks. At 20-13, they have now won eight consecutive series, the most recent of which was a 2-1 series win over the Texas Rangers in Arlington.
Seattle will go into the second leg of the road trip with a two-game lead over the Athletics in the American League West. Here's some takeaways from the series against Texas:
Mariners starting rotation starting to take shape
The Mariners starting rotation hasn't been its usual, dominant self so far this season. Injuries to George Kirby and Logan Gilbert have led to seven pitchers starting games for the team this season — as many as they had all of last season. Outside of one inning on Sunday, the starting rotation had arguably its best series of the season against Texas. Bryan Woo had a 6.1-inning, eight-strikeout quality start on Friday. He only allowed one hit, no free bases and no runs.
Luis Castillo followed that up with a six-inning quality start on Saturday. He fanned two, walked two and allowed one earned run on four hits.
Logan Evans didn't have a quality start like his teammates, as the M's dropped an 8-1 contest on Sunday. He allowed six earned runs on 11 hits in five innings. He struck out five, and all of his runs allowed came in that one inning (the fourth).
This series could be the start of a good turnaround for the rotation, and with Gilbert and Kirby making progress, even better showings could be on the horizon.
Seattle offense slows down, still remains effective
Seattle's offense started the series off on a blazing note with Friday's 13-1 win. They scored a combined three runs in the final two games of the series, but still managed to win one of those contests to walk away with the series.
The three combined runs are the least amount over a two-game stretch since the Mariners faced the Athletics on March 28-29. While it's always fun to win 13-1, it's also nice to see that the M's can win a low-scoring affair (2-1 on Saturday).
Up next
The Mariners will begin a three-game series against the Athletics at 7:05 p.m. PT on Monday. Seattle split a four-game series with the A's in Seattle at the end of March.
