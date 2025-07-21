Pair of MLB Insiders Connect Seattle Mariners to Several Interesting Trade Candidates
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Monday night at 53-46 on the season and just four games back in the American League West. Furthermore, they are tied for the 2nd/3rd wild card spot and are 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are the first team out of the playoff race.
If you are into playoff odds, Fangraphs has the Mariners at a 75.4 percent chance to make the postseason for the first time since 2022.
However, if the M's want to turn those odds into an actual playoff appearance - and subsequent success - they are going to need some help. The offense, specifically at third base, could use a boost, as could the bullpen.
And a pair of notable insiders connected the M's to several names on Monday in trade deadline primers.
First, Jeff Passan of ESPN listed the M's among the best fits for Eugenio Suarez (D-backs), Josh Naylor (D-backs), Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles), Marcell Ozuna (Braves), Ryan McMahon (Rockies), Taylor Ward (Mariners), Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) and Adolis Garcia (Rangers).
Suarez, Naylor and O'Hearn are all well-know fits to M's fans, but some of the others are more new. Ozuna, 34, is in the final year of his contract with the Braves. A three-time All-Star, he's hitting .235 with 13 home runs. He profiles as only a designated hitter, and M's fans may not like the 20-game suspension he served in 2021 for violation of the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy.
Garcia, 32, is hitting .232 with 13 homers and 56 RBIs. He's under control through 2026 while Ward is as well. He's hitting .231 with 23 homers and 73 RBIs.
Acquiring an outfielder would likely mean spotty playing for time for Dominic Canzone. It's also interesting to note that Passan did not have the M's connected to any relievers.
Jim Bowden of the Athletic connected the M's to Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox and Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox. He also had them linked to Naylor and Suarez. Duran, the All-Star Game MVP in 2024, is hitting .257 with eight home runs and 50 RBIs. He's also stolen 16 bases and is under contract through 2028.
The 27-year-old Robert Jr. is hitting .201 with 10 homers, but he's stolen 25 bases, and plays a solid outfield.
The trade deadline is July 31.
