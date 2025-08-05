Pair of Seattle Mariners Outfielders Make Recent MLB History
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' revamped lineup had a lot of success in the team's first series post-trade deadline.
The Mariners won a four-game series against the Texas Rangers three games to one. But it's been two familiar faces on the club rather than the new ones that have made MLB history over the last several games.
Since July 29, left fielder Randy Arozarena and center fielder Julio Rodriguez both recorded 20-20 (20 home run, 20 steal) seasons. Arozarena reached that mark with his 20th steal against the Athletics on July 29. Rodriguez clinched his 20-20 season with his 20th homer against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 3.
Entering Tuesday, Seattle has played 113 games and has a 60-53 record. According to a post from Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) on "X," Arozarena and Rodriguez's seasons through this point in the year puts them in a very exclusive category.
Arozarena and Rodriguez are just the fourth pair of teammates to have respective 20-20 seasons through 113 games in MLB history.
The three other pair of teammates to accomplish that feat are Shawn Green and Jose Canseco with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1998; Dante Bichette and Ellis Burks with the Colorado Rockies in 1996; and Darryl Strawberry and Howard Johnson with the New York Mets in 1987 and 1988.
Entering Tuesday, Rodriguez has scored 71 times in 112 games and has hit 19 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs with 59 RBIs. He's slashed .252/.308/.435 with a .743 OPS and has stolen 21 bases.
Arozarena has scored 63 runs in 11 games and has hit 24 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs with 55 RBIs. He's slashed .250/.351/.473 with an .824 OPS and has swiped 21 bags.
