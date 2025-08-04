Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners made it through a streak of 17 games without a day off after beating the Texas Rangers 5-4 on Sunday. The Mariners won the four-game series against their American League West rivals with the victory and finished 9-8 over the daunting stretch.
Seattle will have a much-needed day off Monday before beginning a three-game series against the hot Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Chicago is 10-5 since the All-Star Game.
Here are the pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and the White Sox:
Tuesday, Aug. 5 — Bryan Woo (Seattle; 8-6, 3.11 ERA) vs. Davis Martin (Chicago; 3-8, 3.84 ERA)
Bryan Woo is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, as he allowed a career-high four home runs against the Athletics on July 30. He struck out six, walked one and allowed five earned runs on eight hits including the four home runs in 6.1 innings.
Davis Martin has allowed two earned runs or more in seven-straight starts and four runs in three of his last five. He fanned seven, walked three and allowed two earned runs on six hits in 5.2 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 28.
Wednesday, Aug. 6 — George Kirby (Seattle; 6-5, 4.13 ERA) vs. Jonathan Cannon (Chicago; 4-8, 4.77 ERA)
George Kirby is coming off his second consecutive quality start and his third in his last five outings. He struck out six, walked two and allowed three hits in six innings against the Rangers on July 31.
Jonathan Cannon has allowed 12 runs (11 earned) across his last two starts. He fanned three, walked two and allowed six earned runs on seven hits (two home runs) in six innings pitched against the Phillies on July 29.
Thursday, Aug. 7 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle; 3-4, 3.45 ERA) vs. Shane Smith (Chicago; 3-7, 4.25 ERA)
Logan Gilbert will be coming off a quality start against Texas on Aug. 1. He struck out seven, hit a batter and allowed three earned runs on five hits in six innings pitched.
Shane Smith hasn't pitched through the fifth inning since June 10. He fanned four, walked four, hit a batter and allowed two earned runs on two hits (one home run) in 4.1 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 1. He was named an All-Star for the White Sox this season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SHOW OFF DEPTH, TAKE SERIES IN 5-4 WIN AGAINST RANGERS: The Mariners got it done on offense and defense to clinch the four-game series win and put themselves in a great position in the playoff race. CLICK HERE
MARINERS HIGH-LEVERAGE RELIEVERS AMONG BEST IN BASEBALL: The Mariners top bullpen arms are almost unmatched compared to the rest of the major leagues. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SEND RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER OUTRIGHT TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA: Collin Snider will be returning the the organization after being designated for assignment in July. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.