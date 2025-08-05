Seattle Mariners Fans Will Have Opportunity to View Piece of Baseball History
One of the greatest players in Seattle Mariners history will have an entire weekend dedicated to him in the next week.
During the Mariners series against the Tampa Bay Rays from Aug. 8-10, the organization will honor Ichiro Suzuki, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 27.
That series will be "Ichiro Suzuki weekend" and Seattle will have a series of giveaways to honor the new Hall of Famer.
On Friday, Aug. 8, the Mariners will give away a 2004 replica Suzuki jersey to the first 20,000 fans to arrive at T-Mobile Park. The jersey is meant to commemorate the season in which he set MLB's all-time single-season hits record with 262.
On Aug. 10, Seattle will give away replica Suzuki Hall of Fame plaques to the first 20,000 fans in attendance.
Fans will have a chance to get a look at the real plaque during the weekend, as well.
Suzuki will have his No. 51 retired by the Mariners in a pregame ceremony Aug. 9. His Hall of Fame plaque will be on the field during his jersey retirement.
After Suzuki's jersey is retired, fans will have an opportunity to take a picture with the plaque from 7 p.m. PT through the seventh inning on the right field ramp.
Suzuki was one vote away from being the second unanimous selection in MLB history this season.
Suzuki came to the U.S. in 2001 and played in the major leagues until 2019. He spent nine seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball from 1992-2000 with the Orix BlueWave.
Including his time in Japan, Suzuki has the record for the most hits by a professional baseball player with 4,367. He had 3,089 hits in his MLB career.
