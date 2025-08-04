Seattle Mariners All-Star Outfielder Reaches Multiple Incredible Individual Milestones
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners showed off their power in a 5-4 win against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
The Mariners hit three home runs against two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.
One of those homers was hit by Seattle center fielder Julio Rodriguez. His two-run shot made him the first player in MLB history to begin his career with four-straight 20/20 (20 homer, 20 steal) seasons, Mariners PR.
His home run was also the 100th of his career.
Rodriguez became the third-fastest player to hit 100 home runs in Mariners history. He reached that milestone in 542 games. Only Alex Rodriguez (470 games) and Julio Rodriguez's current teammate, Cal Raleigh (482 games), have done it faster.
Rodriguez also became one of three players in MLB history to reach 100 steals and 100 home runs through their first four seasons. The other two players to accomplish that were eight-time All-Star Darryl Strawberry (1983-86) and three-time All-Star Bobby Bonds (1968-71).
Entering Monday, Rodriguez has scored 71 runs in 112 games. He's hit 19 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs with 59 RBIs. He's slashed .252/.308/.435 with a .743 OPS.
Nine of Rodriguez's 20 home runs have come since July 11. Over that stretch (20 games), he's scored 16 runs and has 15 RBIs with a slash line of .289/.337/.663 and a 1.000 OPS.
In the last three years of his career, Rodriguez has played significantly better in the second half of the season compared to the first. Seattle has a multi-game lead for the final Wild Card spot and is within 2.5 games of the Houston Astros. A continued second-half surge from Rodriguez could help clinch the second playoff appearance in four years for the organization.
They'll take on the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.
