Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Athletics
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will look to bounce back after a disappointing road trip with a six-game homestand, beginning against the Athletics at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
This weekend will be the final series of the season between the two American League West foes. The season series is tied 5-5, and the winner of the weekend's set will take the overall series season.
Here's the pitching matchups for the three-game stretch between Seattle and the A's:
Friday, Aug. 22 — Bryan Woo (Seattle; 10-7, 3.02 ERA) vs. Luis Morales (Athletics; 1-0, 1.86 ERA)
Bryan Woo is coming off his third consecutive quality start (fourth in his last five outings). He's had at least eight strikeouts in each of his recent trio of turns on the mound. The 2025 All-Star struck out eight, walked two and allowed one earned run on six hits in six innings pitched against the New York Mets on Aug. 16.
Luis Morales is still finding his footing after making his major league debut Aug. 1, but he's coming off the longest and possibly best outing of his fledgling career. He fanned five, walked two and allowed one earned run on five hits in as many innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 16.
Saturday, Aug. 23 — George Kirby (Seattle; 8-6, 4.22 ERA) vs. Jeffrey Springs (Athletics; 10-8, 4.24 ERA)
George Kirby is coming off his worst start of the season and will look to bounce back against the Athletics. He struck out four, walked three and allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits (one home run) in 4.2 innings pitched against the Mets on Aug. 17.
Jeffrey Springs is coming off his own down start. He fanned five, walked three, hit a batter and allowed five earned runs on eight hits (one homer) in 4.2 innings against the Angels on Aug. 17.
Sunday, Aug. 24 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle; 3-5, 3.83 ERA) vs. Jacob Lopez (Athletics; 7-6, 3.28 ERA)
Logan Gilbert will look to right the ship after his shortest outing since June 26, 2021. He struck out just one batter and allowed six earned runs on nine hits (two home runs) in two innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 18.
Jacob Lopez hasn't had a consistent season, but he'll enter the season finale on a streak of three consecutive quality starts. He fanned eight, walked one and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits (two homers) in six innings against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 19.
