Seattle Mariners Outfielder Among Elite List of Historic MLB Players

Position players to post 20+ WAR (@baseball_ref) & make 3+ All-Star Games in their first 4 seasons:



Joe DiMaggio

Ted Williams

Joe Gordon

Mickey Mantle

Hank Aaron

Frank Robinson

Ken Griffey Jr.

Albert Pujols

Ichiro Suzuki

Evan Longoria

Mike Trout

Francisco Lindor

JULIO RODRÍGUEZ pic.twitter.com/NexkCrG8sw