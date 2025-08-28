Seattle Mariners Third Baseman Matches Career Best After Latest Home Run
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners concluded a successful homestand with a 4-3 win against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
The Mariners won two consecutive series against the Athletics and Padres on the homestand, going 4-2 overall, and one of the team's key trade acquisitions had his hands all over the victories.
Third baseman Eugenio Suarez finished with five runs scored in the six games, drew five walks and hit three home runs with seven RBIs. He slashed .222/.391/.722 with a 1.114 OPS.
Two of Suarez's home runs were three-run shots that came in the final two games of the homestand against San Diego. The respective three-run homers gave Suarez 104 RBIs in his career-which tied a career-high he set in 2018 with the Cincinnati Reds.
"It's very special," Suarez said in a postgame interview. "That's something that I've been working for and I feel so happy that this year has been awesome for me so far. I just got to keep doing my best and go for more. ... Now I have good numbers this year and I just got to continue doing my best."
Suarez has scored 78 runs in 113 games this season and has hit 23 doubles and 42 home runs with his 104 RBIs. He's slashed .237/.309/.549 with an .858 OPS. His homers and RBIs rank fourth in the majors.
Since Seattle reacquired the 2025 All-Star in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30, Suarez has scored 14 runs in 25 games and has hit four doubles and six home runs with 17 RBIs. He's slashed .189/.260/.433 with a .693 OPS, but has been heating up in recent weeks. Since the Mariners' last road trip, which began Aug. 12, Suarez has slashed .250/.339/.596 with a .935 OPS.
The Mariners are 72-62 and off on Thursday.
