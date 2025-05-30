Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners wiill look to bounce back after a series loss against the Washington Nationals over the weekend. The M's will begin the second leg of a nine-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners are holding on to a half-game lead in the American League West. The AL looks wide open this season, and the series against the Twins, who are staying competitive in the gauntlet that is the AL Central, could be crucial for end-of-season tiebreakers.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the series between Seattle and Minnesota:
Friday, May 30 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Zebby Matthews (Minnesota)
Bryan Woo's last start against the Houston Astros on May 24 wasn't his cleanest, but he did what he was able to all season — go deep into the game and limit the damage. He struck out five in six innings, hit a batter and allowed two earned runs on 10 hits. It was his seventh quality start in his last eight outings.
Zebby Matthews has struggled for most of his two-year major league career, but is coming off a career-best day. He fanned a career-best nine batters in four innings, walked one and allowed two earned runs on five hits against the Kansas City Royals on May 24. It was his second start of the season.
Saturday, May 31 — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Bailey Ober (Minnesota)
Bryce Miller will make his return after a two-and-a-half week-long stint on the injured list. Miller has been consistently uncomfortable while pitching and has failed to go deep into games this season due to right elbow inflammation, which landed him on the IL on May 14 (retroactive to May 12). Miller and team execs are optimistic he'll be able to return to the form he had in the second half of 2024, where he was one of the best pitchers in the AL. He has a 5.22 ERA this season with 35 strikeouts and 21 walks in 39.2 innings pitched across eight starts.
Bailey Ober's season has been up-and-down. He's gone five innings or less in four-of-five starts in May, but is coming off one of his longer outings of 2025. He pitched 6.2 innings, struck out three, walked one and allowed one earned run on seven hits against the Royals on May 25.
Sunday, June 1 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Chris Paddack (Minnesota)
Luis Castillo has been firmly in midseason form over the last month after an inconsistent start to the season. He threw 114 pitches — tied for the second most during his tenure with the Mariners — in his last outing against Houston on May 25. He punched out six batters, walked one and allowed three earned runs on nine hits in six innings pitched. Five of his last six outings have been quality starts.
Chris Paddack has been serviceable in May after he failed to go longer than five innings in his first seven starts in 2025. He's thrown 5.1 innings in each of his last two starts, has fanned a combined 12 batters and has allowed four earned runs on 12 hits. He had a pair of quality starts of seven or more innings on May 9 and 15.
