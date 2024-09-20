Pitching Matchups Revealed For Crucial Series Between Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers
The Seattle Mariners salvaged game three of a three-game set on Thursday afternoon against the New York Yankees by winning 3-2.
With the win, Seattle wrapped up its nine-game homestand at 5-4. They are now 78-75 and are holding onto some very fleeting playoff hopes.
With just nine games left to play, Seattle is 5.0 games back in the American League West and 2.0 games back in the wild card. That said, they don't have the tiebreaker over the Minnesota Twins or Detroit Tigers, who are tied for the final wild card spot, meaning they are effectively three back.
The Mariners will start a new series on Friday night against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Seattle just took three-of-four from Texas last weekend at T-Mobile Park.
As for the pitching matchups this weekend, here they are from @TXRangersPR:
Probable pitching matchups for this weekend’s series vs. Seattle:
Fri: RHP Jacob deGrom vs. RHP George Kirby
Sat: RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Emerson Hancock
Sun: LHP Andrew Heaney vs. RHP Bryan Woo
That's a tough draw for Seattle on multiple fronts. Though the Rangers have a record of just 73-80, running out deGrom and Scherzer will always be a tough assignment for an offense. deGrom made his first start of the year against the M's last Friday, giving up just four hits in 3.2 innings. He threw 61 pitches in that outing as he comes back from injury and will figure to have a longer leash this time out.
Scherzer will also be on a pitch count again on Saturday, but if both deGrom and Scherzer can give the Rangers five or six solid innings, that makes those games exponentially harder for Seattle to win.
Furthermore, the Mariners won't be able to pitch Luis Castillo, who is out with a hamstring injury. They also won't have Logan Gilbert at their disposal, meaning this is not a series that sets up in their favor matchup-wise.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about why there was no episode on Tuesday: He lost his voice after going to Foxboro to watch the Seahawks beat the Patriots. Furthermore, we talk about the M's chances in the playoff race, the frustrations of the season, and the baserunning errors from Victor Robles and Julio Rodriguez. CLICK HERE:
BOOMSTICK BABY: Reports are out that Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims is up for the Yankees radio job. Here's the latest.
HISTORY-MAKING BRYCE: With the potential to be done with home starts this year, Bryce Miller is on track for some incredible team history at T-Mobile Park. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: