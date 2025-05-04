The Seattle Mariners Are Being Given Awesome Odds to Make the Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners lost against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon, dropping their overall record to 20-13 on the season. Despite that defeat the M's are still in first place in the American League West.
Seattle is trying to win the division for the first time since 2001, and though we don't know if they'll do that, they are being given excellent odds to make the playoffs in general.
Entering Sunday, FanGraphs had the Mariners have an 82.9% chance to make the playoffs. Those odds are ahead of fellow AL Division leaders the New York Yankees (82.7%) and the Detroit Tigers (82.3%).
FanGraphs also had Seattle with the second-best odds to win the World Series in the AL. The website had the Mariners at a 7.6% to win the championship and the Yankees at 9%.
The loss on Sunday snapped Seattle's six-game winning streak, but they have won eight consecutive series overall. They were also first in the majors in walks (139) and walk-rate (11.1%), fourth in home runs (49), eighth in RBIs (159), sixth in runs (167), fourth in OPS (.771), tied for sixth in steals (37) and fifth in slugging (.428) entering Sunday.
The Mariners offense has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season. The starting rotation hasn't been its usual dominant self, but is expected to get better as it gets healthier. All-Star pitchers George Kirby and Logan Gilbert are expected to return in the next several weeks from respective injuries. Starting outfielders Victor Robles and Luke Raley could also be back around the All-Star break.
If Seattle keeps at its current pace until those major contributors return, the team might have better playoff and World Series odds than even FanGraphs predicts.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ANDRES MUNOZ TIES FRANCHISE HISTORY IN LATEST OUTING: The 2024 All-Star has been nearly perfect this season and has matched an incredible team mark as a result. CLICK HERE
MARINERS WIN EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE SERIES WITH 2-1 VICTORY OVER RANGERS: Luis Castillo had his second quality start in a row to lift the Mariners to their fifth consecutive win against the Rangers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STARTING PITCHER GEORGE KIRBY SET TO BEGIN REHAB ASSIGNMENT: The Mariners 2023 All-Star will start for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers against the Las Vegas Aviators. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.