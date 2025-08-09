Popular Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Earns Big Role at World Baseball Classic
Congratulations are in order for former Seattle Mariners infielder Joey Cora, who has earned a coaching position with Team Puerto Rico at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Cora will helm third base for manager Yadier Molina. He's currently the third base coach for the Detroit Tigers.
As a player, Cora spent 11 years in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres, Mariners, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland. He was most prominent with the Mariners, playing for Seattle from 1995-1998. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs in 1995 and 1997. He was an integral part of the 1995 team that beat the Yankees in the American League Division Series and advanced to the ALCS.
An All-Star in 1997, he was a .277 career hitter. He popped 30 career homers and drove in 294 runs. He also stole 117 bases.
He's coached in several organizations, including the White Sox, where he helped the team win the World Series in 2005. He's also been with the Miami Marlins, New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cora will be far from the only Mariners tie-in to the World Baseball Classic. Catcher Cal Raleigh has already committed to playing for Team USA and it seems likely that Andres Munoz and Randy Arozarena (Mexico) will play. Julio Rodriguez also figures to play for the Dominican Republic as well.
Team Japan is the reigning champion of the WBC, having beaten Team USA in 2023 final. The tournament begins next March, during spring training. The rosters will be finalized over the next several months.
