Mariners' Bryan Woo Takes a Big Step in Injury Recovery on Wednesday
Over the weekend, we heard that the Seattle Mariners feel that starting pitcher Bryan Woo will be able to make a start at the major league level before the All-Star break. He's been on the injured list since last week after straining his hamstring in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
On Wednesday night, that thought moved closer to reality as Woo threw a bullpen on the field at T-Mobile Park.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times on social media:
Bryan Woo is throwing off the mound in the bullpen at roughly 80% effort. Appears to be throwing comfortably.
That's certainly great news for both Woo and the team, as he's a vital part of what the Mariners do on the mound. Through seven starts this year, he has an impressive 1.77 ERA. However, injuries have unfortunately been part of the story for Woo's career. Though he just made his debut a season ago, he's already been on the injured list twice for elbow inflammation and now with the hamstring strain.
If he can make one start before the break, that will give the team a chance to utilize his skillset, but will also allow him time during the All-Star break to recouperate more for the second half.
If Woo is not ready to take the mound again before the break, expect Emerson Hancock to get the call from Triple-A in his place.
The Mariners are now 47-41 on the season and have lost 10 of 14 games. They'll try to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Orioles on Thursday as they play at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady