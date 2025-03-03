Popular Jomboy Media Show Discusses What it Would Take For Seattle Mariners to Reach World Series
The Seattle Mariners are coming off a season in which they finished 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. It's the second straight year that the M's have missed the playoffs by that amount, and they've made the playoffs just once since the 2001 season (2022).
Last season, the M's had a 10.0 game lead in the American League West as late as mid-June, but the lead unraveled thanks to cracks in the bullpen and a disappointing offense.
Speaking on the popular Talkin' Baseball podcast this weekend, hosts Jake and former big-leaguer Trevor Plouffe talked about the M's, saying they are big fans of the roster. Furthermore, they said that if the M's can just be the 15th-best offense in baseball, they could be a World Series contender.
You can hear the full back-and-forth below:
The Mariners led the league in strikeouts last season and seemed to struggle with approach and swing decisions under previous hitting coaches Brant Brown and Jared DeHart. The hope is that the tandem of Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer can get the M's back on track in 2025. Early returns on both have proven positive.
The Mariners will continue to refine their offense in Cactus League play over the next three-plus weeks before flying back North for the start of the regular season.
The M's will open up the season on March 27 against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. It will be a four-game series against the new-look A's, who signed Luis Severino and Jose LeClerc this season while trading for lefty Jeffrey Springs.
