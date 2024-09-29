Popular Seattle Mariners First Baseman Not Expected to Retire, Could Be Back in 2025
Seattle Mariners first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner reportedly expects to keep playing in 2025.
The report came from Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Justin Turner, who turns 40 in November, on if he wants to play next season:
"100 percent. I still feel good, still feel like I have a lot to contribute. And I absolutely love spending time around these guys and the conversations and questions and helping guys."
Turner, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays, has made quite an impact in Seattle. In 47 games with the Mariners, he's hit .261 with five homers, 22 RBI and a .358 on-base percentage. He's also helped serve as a continued veteran presence with the M's in that order.
For the season as a whole, he's hitting .258 with 11 homers.
Turner is in the 16th year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners. He's a .285 lifetime hitter who helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020.
The Mariners could certainly have interest in bringing him back next year, though it remains to be seen if Turner officially wants to be back. The M's could use an upgrade at first base and could elect to sign a big name like Pete Alonso, or they could use a platoon of Turner and Luke Raley with each getting time at DH as well.
Turner played on a $13 million deal this past season.
The Mariners will finish out the regular season on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:10 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert will pitch for the Mariners while the A's will start Mitch Spence.
