Seattle Mariners Insider Discusses Plans For Hitting Coach Edgar Martinez in 2025
The Seattle Mariners have undoubtedly turned a corner under new hitting coach Edgar Martinez. Since Martinez took over the position at the end of August, the team has become arguably the best offense in the sport.
The approach looks simpler and Martinez has drawn praise from multiple M's players for his ability to connect and relay information.
The question now becomes, will Martinez be back in 2025?
According to a great article from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, we don't know yet.
By all accounts, he had only planned to assist in a full-time capacity through the end of this season.
The door is open for him, if that’s what he wants to do, and the organization would certainly welcome him back with open arms. There is a possibility he could return in a hybrid role — perhaps he could assist during homestands, easing the burden of travel.
If Martinez doesn’t return, finding a new full-time hitting coach will be one of the first priorities of the offseason — and that process has already begun for the Mariners, per MLB sources.
It would be understandable if Martinez didn't want to return full-time next season. After all, he played 18 years in the big leagues and already served as the M's hitting coach from 2015-2018. He's got more than 20 years worth of professional seasons under his belt and at the age of 61, he may just simply not want to go through the grind of a baseball season.
However, if the organization can keep him in the fold - and not step on the toes of whoever does come in full-time, it would seem to be a win.
Jude's article also mentions that Julio Rodriguez has adapted well to working with Martinez - and his numbers reflect that. If you can get your best player to buy in and be happy, that also seems like a win.
The Mariners are 83-77 and will take on the Athletics on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
