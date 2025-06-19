Prized Seattle Mariners Prospect Reaches Incredible Mark With High-A Club
One of the Seattle Mariners top 100 prospects is putting together an elite season with the High-A Everett AquaSox.
In the AquaSox's 9-3 win against the Spokane Indians on Wednesday, outfielder Lazaro Montes went 1-for-3 with two runs, three RBIs and a home run. His homer was his 15th of the season.
According to a post by MLB Pipeline on "X," Montes is the second prospect 20-years-old or younger to hit 15 or more home runs in the minor leagues this season. The other prospect was Samuel Basallo for the Baltimore Orioles.
Montes has scored 39 runs in 64 games as of Thursday, has hit 12 doubles, five triples and 15 home runs with 45 RBI and slashed .259/.380/.540 with a .920 OPS.
Montes (No. 33 MLB Pipeline, No. 53 Baseball America). leads the Northwest League in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage this season.
The former Cuban international signing was promoted to Everett in June 2024. His batting average has decreased from .275 in May to .211 in June this year, but he's been a more focused and deliberate hitter overall this season compared to 2024.
Montes' chase rate has decreased. His strikeout rate has remained generally the same while his walk rate has increased.
His .259 batting average is a tick below the .275 he had when he entered the month, but he's displayed enough traits in High-A to move be promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers when the second half of the season begins.
Montes and the AquaSox will play the Indians at 6:35 p.m. PT on Thursday with an opportunity to clinch the first-half Northwest League Championship.
