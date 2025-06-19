Prized Seattle Mariners Prospect Reaches Incredible Mark With High-A Club

Lazaro Montes becomes the second prospect age 20 or younger to hit the 15-homer plateau in 2025 🚀 (Samuel Basallo, Orioles)



The @Mariners' No. 2 prospect has delivered extra bases on 51.6% of his hits for the High-A @EverettAquaSox this year. pic.twitter.com/mMdADthlBV