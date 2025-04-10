Randy Arozarena Makes Seattle Mariners History with Big Game on Wednesday
The Seattle Mariners pulled out an improbable victory on Wednesday afternoon, beating the Houston Astros 7-6 at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners trailed 5-0 in the eighth inning before Randy Arozarena hit a grand slam in the bottom half of the inning to make it 5-4.
After the Astros made it 6-4 in the top of the ninth, the Mariners tied the game with a Julio Rodriguez double and then won it with an Arozarena walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth.
With his five-RBI heroics, Arozarena made some Mariners history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Randy Arozarena is the first @Mariners player to hit a grand slam, then proceed to record a walk-off plate appearance in the same game, in franchise history.
The 30-year-old Arozarena has struggled in the early going, hitting .191, but he does have three homers and nine RBIs. With Victor Robles now out for three months and the M's offense already thin, the team will count heavily on Arozarena to produce.
He's a lifetime .252 hitter who is now in his seventh year with the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Mariners. A former Rookie of the Year winner and an ALCS MVP, he is also a one-time All-Star.
The Mariners are now 5-8 on the season after the win and they will take that record into Friday's series opening contest with the Texas Rangers.
Mariners' righty Bryce Miller will look for his first win of the year as he goes up against former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.
