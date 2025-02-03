Randy Arozarena of Seattle Mariners Had Wild Home-Road Splits in 2024
If the Seattle Mariners return to the playoffs in 2025, it will likely be due, in part, to an improved lineup. The Mariners missed the playoffs by one game in 2024 after the offense led the league in strikeouts (1,625).
But one thing that will be different for the Mariners in 2025 compared to 2024 is that there's no question who the outfield core will be.
Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said on the second-to-last day of last season (Sept. 28) that the outfield core of Randy Arozarena (left field), Julio Rodriguez (center field) and Victor Robles (right field) will be the main trio going forward and first baseman Luke Raley will be the fourth outfielder.
Both Arozarena and Robles were acquired during the 2024 season. Robles was signed on June 4 after the Washington Nationals released him and Arozarena was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 26. Robles ended up having a resurgent season and earned himself a two-year extension with a $9 million club option for a potential third year.
Arozarena, who was having an unusually down season with the Rays, performed slightly better after joining the Mariners.
Arozarena hit .231 in 54 games with Seattle compared to .211 in 100 with Tampa Bay. He also had 23 RBIs with the Mariners during that stretch compared to 37 with the Rays.
Arozarena was also responsible for one of the most viral Seattle moments of the year when, during a game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 15, he stepped out of the batter's box on three straight pitches to generate a 3-0 count, and proceeded to hit a home run in the fourth pitch of the at-bat.
According to one social media account on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), his advanced statistics actually took a slight dip when he was hitting at T-Mobile Park compared to his face value statistics.
According to a post by Kick Dirt Baseball (@KickDirtBB on "X"), Arozarena's whiff rate and strikeout rate increased and his barrels per plate appearances dipped when hitting at home with Seattle compared to other ballparks.
According to the post, Arozarena's whiff rate was 29.4% on the road vs. 31.4% at T-Mobile; his strikeout rate went from 25.7% playing away to 28.3% at home and his barrels per plate appearance dropped from 5.1 to 4.4 when playing in the Pacific Northwest.
The discrepancy in hitting numbers at T-Mobile Park for all offenses has been well documented over the past several months. But Arozarena has been one of the best postseason hitters in the league since he joined the Tampa Bay Rays in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. The margin of difference in his stats at home vs. on the road aren't enough to raise any alarms.
But the difference in numbers is another example of the effect that T-Mobile Park can have, even on one of the better hitters in baseball.
