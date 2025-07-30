Randy Arozarena Pulls Off Hilarious Move as He Hits Major Career Event
Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena made some baseball history on Tuesday night, becoming the 10th player to register five consecutive 20 home run, 20 stolen base seasons.
And in a perhaps ironic nod to Athletics legend Rickey Henderson, Arozarena, who was playing against the Athletics, picked up second base in a joking manner to signal that he wanted to keep the base as a momento. Henderson famously did this when he became the all-time stolen base leader.
While Arozarena didn't get to keep the bag at that moment, he did eventually get the base from the Athletics ground crew. The ROOT Sports broadcast mentioned that the A's switch out the bases every three innings, so he did receive the keepsake after the game, as noted by Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Arozarena, 30, is hitting .247 this season with 20 homers and 20 steals, while also holding a .350 on-base percentage. An All-Star this season, he's paired with Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez to make a respectable middle of the M's order.
The Mariners acquired him at the trade deadline last season and he is under control through 2026.
Seattle enters play on Wednesday at 57-51 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They will take on the Athletics again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. PT.
All-Star right-hander Bryan Woo will pitch for the M's while left-hander Jeffrey Springs goes for the A's. Woo has tossed six innings or more in all 20 of his starts this season.
