Seattle Mariners Reportedly Making Switch in Priority as Trade Deadline Nears
According to a new report from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly changing up their trade deadline strategy as the deadline nears (Thursday, July 31).
Jude reports that the Mariners would still like to acquire Eugenio Suarez, who hit 53 home runs for the franchise from 2022-2023, but that they are looking for help in the bullpen market with even greater urgency.
Yes, the Mariners would like to reunite with third baseman Eugenio Suarez, industry sources say.
But as trade talks are expected to escalate in the next 24 hours, source say the more urgent need for the Mariners is a proven late-inning relief pitcher.
And because of the various bullpen options available in the market, there’s a growing optimism around the club that a deal will come together before Thursday’s deadline.
The Mariners have a top-heavy bullpen that they would like to fortify. Andres Munoz, Matt Brash and Gabe Speier have been very solid at the back-end, but beyond that, the team has question marks. Eduard Bazardo has been very good since early June, but there are questions on how long it can last. Trent Thornton, Casey Legumina and Carlos Vargas have all had moments, but they have struggled at times as well.
Furthermore, the Mariners have essentially used only lefty for much of the season, Speier, and a second one to go a long way toward helping the unit.
Seattle enters play on Monday at 56-50 and in a tie for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They'll play the A's at 7:05 p.m. PT.
