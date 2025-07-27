Red-Hot Julio Rodriguez Does Something He's Never Done Before For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Saturday night, rebounding from a tough loss on Friday to at least assure themselves a split in the four-game series.
With the win, Seattle is now 56-49. They are currently sitting in the No. 2 wild card position, and they are just 0.5 games back of the New York Yankees for the top spot.
However, they are only 0.5 games up on the Boston Red Sox, and 1.0 game up on the Texas Rangers.
Team
Record
WC Position
New York Yankees
56-48
1
Seattle Mariners
56-49
2, 0.5 GB
Boston Red Sox
56-50
3, 0.5 GB of WC 2
Texas Rangers
55-50
N/A, 0.5 GB of WC 3
Seattle is also just four games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Seattle hasn't won the division since 2001.
Julio Rodriguez continued to be blistering hot in this series, as he went 2-for-5 with a single and a home run - his fourth of the series. According to Mariners PR, Rodriguez has never put up a series like this in his career.
Julio Rodríguez has homered in 3-consecutive games for the 3rd time in his career and 2nd this season (last: July 11-13, 2025).
This marks the first time in his career he has homered 4 times in a 3-game span.
Rodriguez, 24, is now hitting .258 with 18 home runs, and he appears to be in the midst of his 'second-half Julio' stretch.
In addition to Rodriguez, the M's got home runs from Cal Raleigh (40) and Randy Arozarena (20). Dominic Canzone and Ben Williamson also had crucial run-scoring hits.
They'll finish out the series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:07 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert will take the ball for Seattle against Kyle Hendricks.
