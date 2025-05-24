Here's an Under-the-Radar Issue with the Seattle Mariners to Pay Attention To
I'll be honest, this isn't so much a story or a "report," as it is an attempt to get answers to an observation.
So, here goes:
While covering the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox this week, I noticed the White Sox steal successfully against the M's (on Monday night). I thought to myself that teams appear to be having more success stealing against the M's this year than they did last year.
That checks out. In 2024, Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh won the Platinum Glove award, based somewhat on his 26 percent caught stealing rate. He threw out 23 of 90 runners last season.
This year? Raleigh is at just 12 percent through 51 games (3-for-26).
It is my assumption that Raleigh didn't all of a sudden get worse. According to Baseball Savant, his exchange time is essentially the same as a season ago. It should be noted, that his average throwing velocity is down this year from 81.9 mph to 80.2, which could account for some of the difference, but I certainly don't think it accounts for all of it.
As a former college pitcher, I'm tending to blame the pitchers for what's transpiring. Either they are too slow to the plate or not varying up their looks and getting too predictable.
And though I didn't talk to Raleigh directly, I attempted to get some answers on the art of holding runners and on how catchers think about what pitchers are doing and the conversations that go on.
On Tuesday, I asked manager (and former catcher) Dan Wilson about what conversations happen between pitchers and catchers with regards to holding runners:
Yeah, I mean, it was a focus for us in spring training, and that is a part of one of the things we're trying to accomplish this year is paying more attention to controlling the running game and whether that is pitchers or catchers, it falls on all of us. And so, yes, holding runners is all about, mixing up looks, being quick to the plate, and those are all things that we have talked about, and we'll continue to do so.
On Wednesday, I talked with current M's catcher Mitch Garver about the same thing. And for what it's worth, Garver has thrown out three of eight runners this season.
Basically, you know, we make a point in spring training to make a point of emphasis on times to the plate, changing up your moves, being consistently quick over the course of the season. If guys are struggling with that, it's not really much of a conversation. It's, 'hey, you need to do better.'
And I also asked Garver about the pitch-out, which I feel has fallen out of favor across the game, though the M's have utilized it once this year.
We did do a pitch out once this year, so we're one for one on the year. You know, it's just one of those things. It's like you don't want to give away free strikes. Our pitching is so good that we like to attack hitters and we don't want to give away, we don't want to give a ball to the hitter, basically. And nothing's guaranteed when it comes to stolen bases. I mean, sure, once a guy picks off twice, it's a pretty good chance that they're going to be stealing second, but, at the same time, we have a just as likely chance to strike him out.
The Mariners take on the Houston Astros again on Saturday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
