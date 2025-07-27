Remembering Ichiro Suzuki's Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame Speech
Seattle Mariners' legend Ichiro Suzuki will take his rightful place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon, as he's inducted alongside Billy Wagner, C.C. Sabathia, Dick Allen and Dave Parker.
Ichiro, who put together a 3,089 career hit total in the United States, spent parts of 13 seasons with the M's, and he'll become the third player in the Hall of Fame to don an M's cap on his plaque, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover in Seattle, as well as one of the most influential people in franchise history.
We learned on Saturday that Ichiro will perform his Hall of Fame speech in English, despite it being his second language. However, he's already given an excellent Hall of Fame speech in English before.
In a humorous and appreciative speech, Ichiro took to the microphone for about 15 minutes in 2022 to become a member of the Mariners' Hall of Fame alongside Dave Niehaus, Alvin Davis, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Jamie Moyer, Jay Buhner, Randy Johnson, Lou Piniella and Felix Hernandez.
You can watch that Hall of Fame speech below:
In addition to being the third Mariners' Hall of Famer ever, Ichiro will also become the first Japanese player to make the Hall of Fame. He made the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year as well.
The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. PT and can be streamed live on MLB Network, MLB.com or on MLB.tv.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, reacting to a win over the Angels and the M's acquisition of Josh Naylor. Furthermore, he talks about Julio Rodriguez's history-making day at the plate and he's joined by Japanese baseball insider @GaijinBaseball, who talks about Ichiro in advance of the Hall of Fame induction. CLICK HERE:
PRIORITIES STRAIGHT: As the trade deadline nears, the Mariners are reportedly zeroing in on a specific target. CLICK HERE:
LEGENDS UNITE: The Mariners will have a full contingent at the Baseball Hall of Fame next weekend, as Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez will be in attendance for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.