Salvador Perez Has Simple Message When Asked About Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh
Speaking before a game on Wednesday night, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez delivered a simple but fun message about Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh.
Per Mariners' broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith on social media:
Royals Salvador Perez holds the single-season home run record for a catcher (48).
Asked him about Cal: “I think he’s gonna hit 70.”
Raleigh enters play on Thursday as the league-leader in home runs with 33. His potent season at the plate has earned him a spot in the looming Home Run Derby, and he was just named the starter for the American League All-Star team. It will be his first All-Star appearance.
Praise from Perez is about as good as it gets for backstops, as he's one of the most decorated catchers in recent memory. A nine-time All-Star, he's also a five-time Gold Glover and a five-time Silver Slugger. He was named the MVP of the World Series when the Royals won in 2015.
As for Raleigh, he's done more than just hit home runs this season, as he's hitting .272 overall with 71 RBIs. He has been the key to the M's success as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
The Mariners enter play on Thursday at 45-41 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the AL. They'll take on the Royals again Thursday at 7:10 p.m. PT. Rookie Logan Evans, just re-called from Triple-A, will get the start for Seattle.
Seth Lugo will pitch for Kansas City.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Monday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, and the big homestand that begins on Monday against the Royals and Pirates. Furthermore, what's the future for Randy Arozarena in Seattle, and we're joined by M's top prospect Colt Emerson, who is the No. 16 prospect in baseball. CLICK HERE:
IN THE RECORD BOOKS: After a solid, six-inning start on Monday night, George Kirby is in the company of some Mariners' legends. CLICK HERE:
MILESTONE RANDY: Randy Arozarena hit his 100th career home run on Monday night, becoming the third M's player to accomplish the feat this season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.