San Diego Padres Superstar Had High Praise For Seattle Mariners Young Ace This Week
The Seattle Mariners lost on Thursday night to the Texas Rangers, 5-4, at T-Mobile Park. It was an incredibly disappointing loss for the M's as it put them at 4.5 games back in both the American League West and American League wild card races. With just 15 games to play, the M's playoff chances are fleeting at best.
It was also a disappointing loss because it followed one of the best wins of the season, which was a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.
In that game, Bryan Woo dominated over 6.2 innings to earn the win. Woo carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and now owns an ERA of 2.38, which is one of the best in team history through 19 starts in a season.
Woo was so good in that game that even Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had to sing his praises this week.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Fernando Tatis Jr. on Bryan Woo:
"His ball was rising on a level I haven’t seen much. The guy has really good stuff. He was pounding the zone. His fastball was really alive and he was making good pitches all the way from the beginning."
Woo struck out five batters over those 6.2 innings, commanding his fastball in each quadrant of the strike zone.
He's likely to make three more starts before the regular season ends.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night against the Texas Rangers at 7:10 p.m. PT.
