Seattle Mariners Accomplish Historic Feat Despite Missing Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners playoff dreams ended on Thursday with wins by the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. It was the Mariners off day.
The Mariners had beaten the Houston Astros 8-1 on Wednesday afternoon in Houston.
That was Seattle's 82nd win of the year and gave the team its fourth-straight winning season. The last time the Mariners had four straight winning seasons was from 2000-03 — a stretch that included the famous 2001 Mariners American League Championship Series team. Seattle also got to the ALCS in 2000.
Brent Stecker of Seattle Sports 710 had that information on social media:
Seattle's current winning stretch from 2021-24 has only included one playoff appearance. In the three seasons in which Seattle missed the playoffs, the playoff fate was decided in the final week.
This season was especially frustrating.
Seattle led the division by 10 games in June and boasted arguably the best starting pitching rotation in the league.
The Mariners stumbled due to poor hitting and bad showings against sub-.500 teams. They turned it around with the hiring of Dan Wilson as manager and Edgar Martinez as hitting coach but the improvement came too late.
Seattle fans have expressed hope on social media that the ownership and the front office can make the adjustments to the roster necessary for a playoff berth in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: The Seattle Mariners saw their postseason dreams came to an end with come-from-behind wins by the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers on Thursday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DON'T GET HELP THEY NEED: The three teams that the Seattle Mariners needed to lose on Wednesday were all victorious as the playoffs seem more and more unlikely. CLICK HERE
ROBLES GETTING RECOGNIZED FOR SOLID SEASON: Seattle Mariners de facto lead-off man and starting outfielder Victor Robles was recognized on MLB Network for his amazing season. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady