Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners Accomplish Historic Feat Despite Missing Playoffs

The Seattle Mariners did something for just the second time in franchise history on Wednesday with their win against the Houston Astros.

Teren Kowatsch

Seattle Mariners third baseman Dylan Moore scores during a game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
Seattle Mariners third baseman Dylan Moore scores during a game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners playoff dreams ended on Thursday with wins by the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. It was the Mariners off day.

The Mariners had beaten the Houston Astros 8-1 on Wednesday afternoon in Houston.

That was Seattle's 82nd win of the year and gave the team its fourth-straight winning season. The last time the Mariners had four straight winning seasons was from 2000-03 — a stretch that included the famous 2001 Mariners American League Championship Series team. Seattle also got to the ALCS in 2000.

Brent Stecker of Seattle Sports 710 had that information on social media:

Seattle's current winning stretch from 2021-24 has only included one playoff appearance. In the three seasons in which Seattle missed the playoffs, the playoff fate was decided in the final week.

This season was especially frustrating.

Seattle led the division by 10 games in June and boasted arguably the best starting pitching rotation in the league.

The Mariners stumbled due to poor hitting and bad showings against sub-.500 teams. They turned it around with the hiring of Dan Wilson as manager and Edgar Martinez as hitting coach but the improvement came too late.

Seattle fans have expressed hope on social media that the ownership and the front office can make the adjustments to the roster necessary for a playoff berth in 2025.

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

MARINERS ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: The Seattle Mariners saw their postseason dreams came to an end with come-from-behind wins by the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers on Thursday. CLICK HERE

MARINERS DON'T GET HELP THEY NEED: The three teams that the Seattle Mariners needed to lose on Wednesday were all victorious as the playoffs seem more and more unlikely. CLICK HERE

ROBLES GETTING RECOGNIZED FOR SOLID SEASON: Seattle Mariners de facto lead-off man and starting outfielder Victor Robles was recognized on MLB Network for his amazing season. CLICK HERE

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady

Published
Teren Kowatsch

TEREN KOWATSCH

Home/News