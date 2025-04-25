Seattle Mariners Accomplish Something Not Done in Last 24 Years of Team History
The Seattle Mariners will return home for a five-game homestead against the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday. The Mariners will play the Marlins for three games first.
Seattle went 6-3 on their nine-game road trip and won three consecutive series against the Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, respectively. That road trip improved their record to 14-11 and gave them five consecutive series wins overall.
The Mariners lost the first game of each road series before winning the final two to to secure the series wins. Seattle's series victory against Boston was the former's first at Fenway Park since 2014. To clinch the series, the Mariners accomplished something that they haven't done in over two decades.
Emerson Hancock pitched Game 2 of the series Wednesday. He threw 6.0 innings, struck out seven batters, walked two and allowed two earned runs on five hits.
Bryan Woo was on the hill for the rubber match Thursday and pitched 6.0 innings, fanned eight, walked one and allowed two earned runs on three hits (one home run).
Hancock and Woo's outings were both quality starts. According to a note shared on the ROOT Sports broadcast of the game Thursday, it was the first time Seattle had consecutive quality starts at Fenway Park since Jamie Moyer and Freddy Garcia on Aug. 14-15, 2001.
The Mariners starting rotation hasn't been their usual dominant selves, but the series against Boston could be a sign of things to come. Woo is the only Seattle starting pitcher to go at least six innings in all of his starts. Four of his five outings have been quality starts.
Hancock began the season with the major league club but was optioned back to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers after his first start of the season against the Detroit Tigers on March 31. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits (one home run) in 0.2 innings pitched. He was recalled April 17 and in two starts since, he's pitched 11 innings, fanned 11, walked two and allowed four earned runs on 10 hits (one home run).
