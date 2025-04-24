Seattle Mariners Win 5th Consecutive Series With 4-3 Win Over Boston Red Sox
The Seattle Mariners closed out their nine-game road trip with a 4-3 win against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. The victory improved the Mariners' season record to 14-11. It was their fifth consecutive series win. It was also the first series Seattle has won at Boston's home of Fenway Park since 2014.
Woo's outing was the Mariners second consecutive quality start of the series. He struck out eight batters in six innings pitched, allowed two earned runs on three hits (one home run) and walked one.
Woo outlasted Red Sox starting pitcher and early-season American League Cy Young front runner Garrett Crochet. Boston's ace pitched 5.0 innings, fanned nine, walked five and allowed four earned runs on five hits.
Woo got enough support form the offense to guarantee his quality start resulted in a win. Mitch Garver brought in two runs with a double in the top of the first to give Seattle an early multi-run lead. Garver finished the game 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Long-time thorn in the Mariners' side, Alex Bregman, got the Red Sox on the board with a solo home run to left field a half-inning after Garver's hit.
Seattle tacked on two more runs in the top of the second via small ball. Dylan Moore scored Ben Williamson on a sacrifice fly and Leo Rivas scored on a groundout hit by Julio Rodriguez. Those two at-bats gave the Mariners a 4-1 lead and were their final scores of the game.
Seattle missed on several opportunities to create more separation from Boston and finished the game 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 12 stranded.
The Red Sox chipped at the Mariners' lead with an RBI single hit by Bregman in the bottom of the third. Carlos Narvaez hit a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the eighth for the eventual final of 4-3.
Mariners closer Andres Munoz kept Boston off the board in the bottom of the ninth for his ninth save in as many opportunities. Munoz is still yet to allow an earned run this year.
Seattle will return home for a five-game homestead beginning with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday. Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners and Cal Quantrill will start for the Marlins.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OUTFIELDER VICTOR ROBLES TRANSFERRED TO 60-DAY INJURED LIST: The Mariners outfielder has been out with a fractured left shoulder since April 6. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RELIEVER GABE SPEIER ON HISTORIC PACE: The Mariners reliever is yet to give up a run this season and is in a league of his own when pitching in March and April. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INFIELDER JORGE POLANCO HAS IMPROVED MORE THAN ANY OTHER MAJOR LEAGUER: Jorge Polanco battled injury in 2024, but with his knee healthy, he's become one of the better turnaround stories in the league. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.