Seattle Mariners Superstar Julio Rodriguez Accomplishes Incredible Career Milestone
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of an incredible stretch of baseball. The Mariners won the final two series of their last homestead and won all three road series on their nine-game road trip.
Seattle went 6-3 in their three series and got contributions up-and-down the lineup. Several players also accomplished several franchise or personal feats on the road trip. Rowdy Tellez hit a home run in three consecutive games for the first time in his career against the Toronto Blue Jays. In a 4-3 win against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, starting left fielder Randy Arozarena reached base safely for the 21st consecutive game — a new career record.
Julio Rodriguez hit a single in the top of the sixth also on Thursday. That knock was the 500th of Rodriguez's career. He had to narrowly beat out a throw by Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman. The call was challenged by Boston but Rodriguez was ruled safe after review.
Rodriguez finished the game 1-for-5 with an RBI. Rodriguez hit .194 (7-for-36) with six runs, two doubles and two RBIs on the nine-game road trip.
This season, Rodriguez is hitting .202 (20-for-99) with 18 runs, three doubles, two triples, three home runs, 10 RBIs and five steals in 25 games.
Rodriguez is in his fourth season in the major leagues. He's been plagued with slow starts in his three seasons prior. His numbers haven't been great this season. But he reached three home runs faster this season than any of his previous three years in the majors. His walk rate, hard-hit rate and average exit velocity all rank in the 73rd percentile of the league or better according to Baseball Savant.
