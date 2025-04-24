Seattle Mariners Outfielder Victor Robles Transferred to 60-Day Injured List
The Seattle Mariners have one of the most improved offenses in the league this season. The Mariners are fourth in the league in wRC+ (weighted runs created-plus) at 116. Entering Thursday, the offense is averaging six runs a game through through eight games on their nine-game road trip.
What's more impressive is that Seattle has accomplished this without two starting caliber players: Victor Robles and Ryan Bliss.
Robles, the team's starting right fielder and lead-off hitter, has been out since April 7. He fractured and dislocated his left shoulder after he made what was arguably the catch of the season against the San Francisco Giants on April 6.
Robles was originally placed on the 10-day injured list on April 7. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.
Robles was hitting .273 (12-for-44) with three runs, three doubles, three RBIs and three steals through 10 games before his injury.
The initial diagnosis for Robles had him avoiding surgery and placed his return sometime around the All-Star break. That timeline for return is dependent on whether or not Robles will be able to rehab without a procedure. An update from Robles and Mariners manager Justin Hollander during the team's last homestead said that Robles would undergo another assessment at the end of that week to make certain surgery wasn't a necessity.
The earliest Robles would be able to be activated off the IL would be early-to-mid June, but that's not likely based on his diagnosis.
Robles has been a spark plug for Seattle since the team signed him on June 4, 2024. Shortly after he cemented his spot as a starting outfielder and the team's lead-off hitter, he was signed to a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension with a $9 million club option for 2027.
