Seattle Mariners Making Team History on The Base Paths
Since Dan Wilson took over as the Seattle Mariners manager, the Seattle Mariners have shown a noticeable improvement on offense.
The Mariners have scored 28 runs over their last three games before Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals and several players have commented on the impact that new hitting coach Edgar Martinez has made on the team.
But it hasn't just been Seattle's approach at the plate that has improved. Its ability on the base paths has improved as well. And that success has the 2024 Mariners squad on pace to make some team history.
Entering Saturday, Seattle was had gone 121-for-147 in stolen base attempts for an 82.3% stolen base percentage.
That percentage is tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the best mark in the American League and would break the previous team single-season record of 80.6% set by the Mariners 2001 American League Championship Series team.
What's even more impressive is the fact that since Dan Wilson took over as manager for Seattle, the team has been even more aggressive going for steals. And it's been successful.
In 14 games under the Wilson tenure (as of Saturday) — the Mariners have attempted 26 steals and have successfully snagged 23 bags.
There's been just two games where Seattle hasn't stolen a base, but even in those games the team has still attempted.
The Mariners have stolen two or more bases in half of those games.
Almost everybody who's in the lineup that's gotten on base has attempted to advance on the base paths. But there's been a couple players that have excelled.
Dylan Moore leads the team with 29 stolen bases as of Saturday. If he steals one more base, he would be the 16th player in team history to grab 30 or more bases. Victor Robles is also perfect going for steals since joining Seattle (19-for-19).
The Mariners were 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West going into Saturday. But if their current trend continues, they might manage to extend their season into the playoffs in October.
