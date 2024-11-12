Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Snubbed as AL Cy Young Award Finalist
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation was one of the best in the league this season. Which makes it shocking the team wasn't represented among the finalists for the Cy Young award.
Mariners ace Logan Gilbert was snubbed as one of three American League Cy Young award finalists by the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Monday. The three finalists were starters Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers), Seth Lugo (Kansas City Royals) and reliever Emmanuel Clase (Cleveland Guardians).
Gilbert was named an All-Star for the first time in his four-year career in 2024. He posted career highs in games started (33), innings pitched (208.2) and strikeouts (220) with a 3.23 ERA.
Gilbert led the league in WHIP (0.89) while allowing an opposing batting average of just .196.
The Seattle starter boasts a seven-pitch arsenal and didn't allow better than a .247 average on six of his seven throws, according to Baseball Savant. The same website showed Gilbert in the 70th percentile or better in pitching run value, xERA, xBA, fastball velocity, whiff rate, strikeout rate, walk rate and extension. He was also tied for fourth in the league with 22 quality starts.
The one thing working against Gilbert was his record. Gilbert had a win-loss record of 9-12 with 12 no-decisions. He was among one of the least-supported pitchers in the league. The Mariners averaged just 2.99 runs a game with Gilbert on the mound.
Gilbert also slowed down in the final two months of the season. He had a 4.60 ERA in July, a 3.00 ERA in August and a 3.89 ERA in September.
Clase, Skubal and Lugo are all elite-level pitchers and deserving of the honor. But it's still somewhat shocking to see a Seattle pitching staff that was boasted five high-end arms not be considered for the highest honor a pitcher can receive.
The fact that Gilbert was named a finalist for the MLB Players Choices Awards' Most Outstanding Pitcher but snubbed from the Cy Young finalists adds fuel to the fire he was snubbed.
