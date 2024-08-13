Mariners' Ace Luis Castillo Leads All Pitchers in This Awesome Category
The last time that we saw the Seattle Mariners, they were beating the New York Mets, 12-1, as part of 'Sunday Night Baseball' on ESPN. In that win, the M's got two home runs from Cal Raleigh, a clutch base hit from Leo Rivas and 6.0 dominant innings on the mound from Luis Castillo.
Castillo utilized great fastball velocity and great fastball movement in controlling the Mets lineup, something he's able to do when he's at his best.
It's been an interesting year for Castillo, who is 31-years-old. He's just 10-11, but has pitched better than his win-loss numbers indicate. He's got a 3.40 ERA and has struck out 148 batters in 148.1 innings. He piars with Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller to make the deepest starting rotation in all of baseball.
He also leads baseball in this sorcerous pitching category, according to @CodifyBaseball baseball:
No big leaguer has thrown more 96+ MPH pitches this year with 19"+ of run than Luis Castillo.
Castillo has the ability to really start a ball at a left-hander's front hip and get it to run back over the late, as he did to Jesse Winker here. It's a huge tool in the toolbox for one of the game's best at manipulating the baseball.
Now in his eighth year in the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners, Castillo is 72-75 overall. He owns a 3.52 lifetime ERA and is a three-time All-Star.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. PT.
