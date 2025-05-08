Seattle Mariners Ace Pitcher Predicted as Candidate For $200 Million Future Deal
Juan Soto signed the biggest contract in baseball history this past offseason when he agreed to a 15-year deal worth $765 million with the New York Mets.
And while it's unclear how long it will take someone to break that mark, what is clear is that several players will be in line to earn big-money deals over the next several seasons.
One of those players? Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert, who is predicted to be a candidate for a $200 million-plus contract in the future, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB execs.
He has size, he has stuff, he has innings and he has adaptability. Gilbert is the quintessential modern pitcher, and with $200 million now the standard for true aces, he qualifies. Gilbert is due to hit free agency after the 2028 season, and if he can get past the elbow issues currently sidelining him and continue to produce until then, teams will be lining up for his services.
Gilbert, 28, is under team control through the 2027 season, so he wouldn't even hit free agency until his age 31 season. The Mariners aren't under pressure to get something done on the extension-front, either, and they may want to see how things with his arm check out as well.
Gilbert appears to have avoided the worst-case scenarios right now and is hoping to be back in the rotation in a matter of weeks, but only time will tell.
An All-Star last season, Gilbert is 1-1 this year with a 2.37 ERA. He's struck out 44 batters in 30.1 innings.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but they'll enter play on Friday at 22-14 and in first place in the American League West.
