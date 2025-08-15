Seattle Mariners Activate Slugger Off Injured List, Recall Left-Handed Reliever
The Seattle Mariners made several roster moves ahead of Game 1 of a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field.
The Mariners activated outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley off the 10-day injured list and recalled left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. The team optioned utility player Miles Mastrobuoni to Tacoma and placed right-handed starting pitcher Logan Evans on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation in corresponding moves.
Raley has been on the injured list since July 30 (retroactive to July 27) due to back spasms. He played four games on a rehab assignment for the Rainiers.
On his rehab assignment, Raley scored four runs and hit two home runs with six RBIs. He slashed .250/.333/.625 with a .958 OPS.
Raley has been limited to 49 games in the majors this season due to his back spasms and a right oblique strain that kept him on the shelf from April 30-June 20.
In those 49 games, Raley has scored 19 times and has hit six doubles and four home runs with 18 RBIs. He's slashed .220/.343/.348 with a .691 OPS.
Saucedo has been with Tacoma for most of the season and had his own IL stint from May 3-July 1 with a left lat strain. Saucedo has posted a 3.18 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched across 20 appearances with the Rainiers.
Saucedo has had five outings with Seattle this season. He has a 7.18 ERA with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.
The addition of Saucedo to the bullpen gives the Mariners three southpaw relievers in the majors for the first time this season. Raley's reintroduction also gives Seattle three options at right field (with Dominic Canzone, Dylan Moore) and first base (with Donovan Solano and Josh Naylor).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FRIDAY MARKS ANNIVERSARY OF HISTORIC MARINERS ACCOMPLISHMENT: On Aug. 15, 2012, Felix Hernandez threw the only perfect game in Mariners history. CLICK HERE
PITCHING MATCHUPS OR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, METS: The Mariners will look to get their road trip back on track in an interleague series. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES LOSS AGAINST ORIOLES: The revamped Mariners lineup hit its first speed bump post-trade deadline. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.