Seattle Mariners Activate Slugger Off Injured List, Recall Left-Handed Reliever

Roster moves:



🔹 Luke Raley, INF/OF, reinstated from 10-day IL.

🔹 Tayler Saucedo, LHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Miles Mastrobuoni, INF/OF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (post-game August 14).

🔹 Logan Evans, RHP, placed on 15-day IL (right elbow inflammation).



