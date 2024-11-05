Seattle Mariners Add Intriguing Pitcher to 40-Man Roster in Monday Move

Per @francysromeroFR, RHP Blas Castaño (26 years old) was added to the Seattle Mariners' 40-man roster.



Castaño, 26, finished 2024 in Tacoma and had a 5-8 record with a 4.38 ERA and 108 K’s in 125.1 IP. pic.twitter.com/ed2DqaX68u