Seattle Mariners Adding Playoff Experience With Recent Trades
The Seattle Mariners have been one of the most active teams in the week ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. They brought in former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena on Thursday, former Toronto Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia on Friday and former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Justin Turner on Monday.
The Mariners made other deals that sent reliever Ryne Stanek to the New York Mets on Friday and first baseman Ty France to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.
Turner will report to the team for Tuesday's game against one of his former squads the Boston Red Sox. But Arozarena and Garcia have both seen action with Seattle and so far seem like successful acquisitions.
Garcia has made two appearances and has two strikeouts in two innnings pitched. He retired the side in order in both his outings.
Arozarena has played three games with the Mariners and has gone 5-for-11 with a home run and an RBI. He's also scored twice.
According to a tweet from mynorthwest.com's Shannon Drayer on Monday — there's another thing all three players bring to the team that's (arguably) just as valuable as what shows up on the box score: postseason experience.
Turner, Arozarena and Garcia have a combined 137 games of playoff experience. Turner has 86, Arozarena has 33 and Garcia has 18. There's two World Series appearances between the three and one World Series championship. Arozarena has made the playoffs in every single year of his career — dating back to his one year in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019.
Seattle has another player with World Series-champion experience in the form of Victor Robles — who the team signed back in June.
The Mariners are tied with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and are clustered together with several teams — including the Red Sox — in the Wild Card race.
There's multiple different avenues for Seattle to make the postseason and the experience of its new acquisitions could play a key role in that.
