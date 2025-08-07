Seattle Mariners All-Star is Showing Worrisome Trends in Second Half of Season
The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 8-6 on Wednesday night to run their record to 62-53 on the season. Seattle is now just two games back of the Houston Astros as they attempt to win the American League West for the first time since 2001.
However, Wednesday's win was not without some drama, as Andres Munoz surrendered a leadoff homer in the top of the ninth to Michael A. Taylor and then walked the tying runs on base with nobody out before getting out of the frame and earning his 26th save.
It's been a great year for Munoz, who has struck out 56 batters in 44.0 innings. He also made his second All-Star Game, but he has been walking the tight rope more often of late.
As noted by M's insider Luke Arkins, Munoz has seen his walk rate climb 10 percent in the second half of the season.
Munoz has walked at least one batter in five of his last eight appearances, and he's walked multiple batters in two of those appearances.
Given the Mariners propensity for playing close games, and given the importance of each game moving forward, they can't afford to have Munoz stumbling late, especially when the high-leverage options are limited.
Furthermore, the walk issues have caused his pitch counts to inflate, which hurts his availabilities for multiple innings, or outings on back-to-back days. He's thrown 20 pitches or more in three of those eight outings.
The Mariners will finish out a series with the White Sox on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, the history made by Julio Rodriguez, energy around the organization and much more. Furthermore, he's joined by World Baseball Classic expert Shawn Spradling, who talks about the slew of M's that could play in the event next spring. CLICK HERE:
JULIO PASSES A-ROD: Julio Rodriguez just passed Alex Rodriguez for the most 20-20 seasons in team history, a tremendous feat for the 24-year old. CLICK HERE:
LUIS TORRENS SIGHTING: The former Mariners catcher took the mound for the Mets on Monday, making some history, but M's fans have already seen that. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.