Seattle Mariners' All-Star to Take Major Step in Injury Recovery on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners lost their fourth straight game on Monday night, dropping an 11-5 contest against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park. Though the M's are still in first place in the American League West, the grip is sliding, as it did last year when Seattle blew a 10.0-game lead.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 22-18, but the starting pitching is reeling. Injuries to Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, and inconsistency from Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller and Emerson Hancock, have vastly hampered the usually-dependable group.
But there is some good news on the pitching front, as Gilbert is set to take a massive step in his return from a Grade 1 flexor strain on Tuesday.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Logan Gilbert said he’ll throw his first bullpen session tomorrow. He threw off the mound to a standing catcher yesterday.
He’s still TBD on when a possible rehab assignment will start, but reiterated that everything has felt good at every step.
Now, Gilbert would still seem to be a ways away from returning to a game mound, and he'll need to make sure he can throw at max velocity without pain - and that he recovers well - but for a group in tatters, any good news is just that. The Mariners have seemed to point to late May or early-mid June as a target date for Gilbert's return.
Gilbert, 27, is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA this season. He's struck out 44 batters in 30.1 innings. He was an All-Star last season and led the majors in innings pitched at 208.2.
