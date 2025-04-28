Seattle Mariners' All-Star Set to Take Another Big Step in Injury Recovery on Monday
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby is set to take a significant step in his return from injury on Monday.
According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Kirby will throw a live batting practice session at T-Mobile Park. It will be the first time he's faced live hitters since spring training. He's been shut down since March 7 with shoulder inflammation.
While Kirby can't be expected back until at least the end of May, his looming return represents some optimism for an M's team that has dealt with a lot of adversity in the early going.
Ryan Bliss is out for the season with a left bicep tear and Victor Robles is out until mid-season with a shoulder fracture. Furthermore, Matt Brash has yet to return from his Tommy John surgery from 2024 and Troy Taylor and Gregory Santos have barely pitched at the big-league level. The latter is now hurt and will be out for several weeks.
Logan Gilbert just went on the injured list with a worrisome flexor tendon injury as well.
Despite the issues, the M's have played well this season. Entering play on Monday, they are 16-12 and in sole possession of first place in the American League West.
They'll be off on Monday, so all eyes will be on Kirby. The Mariners will return to play on Tuesday night against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels, who are in last place.
Bryce Miller is set to start the opener for the M's while Jack Kochanowicz gets the ball for the Halos.
