Seattle Mariners All-Stars Pose For Great Picture at Midsummer Classic
On Monday during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game media availability, Seattle Mariners players Logan Gilbert and Andres Munoz posed together for a great photo that is sure to make Mariners fans happy.
Per the team on social media:
It is the first All-Star Game selection for either player, so it certainly means a lot to them and to the organization. Gilbert won't be playing in the game, as he started for the Mariners yesterday, but Munoz will likely get the ball out of the 'pen for the American League group, which is managed by Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.
It's been a fantastic year for both players and they are both huge reasons why the Mariners are in first place (although tenuously) at the break. Seattle leads the Astros by 1.0 game.
With regards to Gilbert, he's 6-5 this season through 20 starts. He's got a 2.79 ERA and has made some Mariners history through the first half of the year. The 27-year-old Florida native made his debut in 2021 and has emerged as one of the best pitchers in the entire league.
As for Munoz, he has been very impressive out of the bullpen, compiling 15 saves in 38 games. He's got a 1.41 ERA in 38.1 innings and has struck out 46.
His 15 saves are already a career-high for him.
The Mariners are off until Friday when the second half picks up. They'll start a huge series with the Astros at T-Mobile Park that night.
The All-Star Game is Tuesday night.
